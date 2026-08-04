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Cubs' Michael Busch: Goes deep Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Busch went 2-for-4 with a home run and three total RBI in a 10-5 victory versus the Dodgers on Monday.

Against the team that drafted him in 2019, Busch launched a solo homer in the fifth inning and added a two-run single in the sixth. The long ball snapped a 12-game homerless stretch for the first baseman, though he logged a healthy seven RBI during that stretch. Busch is far off the pace to reach the career-high 34 regular-season home runs he launched last year, but with 63 RBI through 112 games, he could challenge his career-best mark of 90 RBI, which was also established in 2025.

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