Cubs' Michael Busch: Goes deep Monday

Busch went 2-for-4 with a home run and three total RBI in a 10-5 victory versus the Dodgers on Monday.

Against the team that drafted him in 2019, Busch launched a solo homer in the fifth inning and added a two-run single in the sixth. The long ball snapped a 12-game homerless stretch for the first baseman, though he logged a healthy seven RBI during that stretch. Busch is far off the pace to reach the career-high 34 regular-season home runs he launched last year, but with 63 RBI through 112 games, he could challenge his career-best mark of 90 RBI, which was also established in 2025.