Cubs' Michael Busch: Goes yard in win

Busch went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's 5-1 win over the Giants.

Busch went deep off Erik Miller after Giants starter Landen Roupp left two runners in scoring position. This was Busch's second homer over his last four games. He has hit safely in 16 of his last 18 contests, going 22-for-67 (.328) in that span. On the season, the first baseman is batting .252 with a .787 OPS, eight homers, 41 RBI, 30 runs scored, 12 doubles, two triples and a stolen base through 69 games. Busch hasn't been close to matching his power from last year's 34-homer performance in the regular season, but he's starting to come around.