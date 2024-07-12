Busch went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 8-0 win over the Orioles.

Busch extended his hitting streak to eight games, and he has eight hits in the last three contests alone. The first baseman has used the hot streak to push his batting average up to .278 and his OPS to a robust .853. Busch continues to see regular playing time in his first season with the Cubs, and he should remain locked into fantasy lineups, particularly while he's producing like this.