Cubs' Michael Busch: Records three hits Sunday

Busch went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-2 win over the Royals.

Busch enjoyed a nice weekend series against Kansas City, going 6-for-12 with a walk and two runs scored across three games. It continues a good stretch of play this month for the first baseman, who is now sporting an .857 OPS with a home run, four runs scored and five RBI in nine August contests. Busch isn't quite matching last year's breakout campaign, but he's remained a solid fantasy contributor in 2026.