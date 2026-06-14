Cubs' Michael Busch: Steals home Saturday

Busch went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Giants.

Ian Happ's steal in the third inning was poorly defended by the Giants, giving Busch plenty of time to swipe home. Busch has hit safely in seven straight games, going 9-for-26 (.346) with three extra-base hits and six RBI in that span. Overall, he's batting .253 with eight home runs, two steals, 42 RBI, 31 runs scored, 13 doubles and two triples over 70 games this season.