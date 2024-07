Busch went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 3-1 win over the Brewers. He also stole a base.

Busch tallying two hits isn't surprising, as he's batting a solid .270 this season and .313 this month. However, the stolen base is a bit more unusual, as it was just his second of the year and first since May 10. Even without being a threat on the bases, Busch has been a solid fantasy asset, and he should continue to produce given his regular role in the heart of Chicago's lineup.