Cubs' Michael Busch: Up-and-down doubleheader effort

Busch went 1-for-8 with a walk and a two-run home run across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Busch started the day by going 1-for-3 with his ninth home run of the season, but he couldn't sustain the effort in the nightcap, when we went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts. It's kind of a microcosm of the first baseman's year, as he's shown signs of breaking out but has yet to truly match his level from last year. Busch's OPS is currently down exactly 100 points from the .866 mark he posted during the 2025 regular season.