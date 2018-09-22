Freeman's contract was selected by the Cubs on Saturday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old has appeared in 56 big-league games in his career, hitting just .134/.211/.201. He hit a mediocre .274/.330/.396 in 78 games for Triple-A Iowa this season. He's unlikely to be anything other than emergency middle-infield depth with Addison Russell out on administrative leave.