Freeman was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Freeman was ousted from the 40-man roster to clear room for Jacob Hanneman, who was claimed off waivers from the Mariners in a corresponding move. Freeman spent time with three teams in 2017, compiling an unimpressive .100/.182/.183 line in 66 plate appearances. He'll take a spin through waivers to determine his landing spot for next season.