Tauchman (groin) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Monday, starting in right field and going 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

Tauchman is coming up on the one-month mark of his ongoing absence from a left groin strain but has been cleared to play in rehab games. The 33-year-old might not quite be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when the Cubs return to action Friday versus the Diamondbacks, but he shouldn't require too much time to get ramped back up. Once activated, Tauchman should return to seeing regular starts in the outfield or at designated hitter against right-handed pitching.