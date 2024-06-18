Tauchman (undisclosed) exited Monday's contest with the Giants in the bottom of the third inning, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Tauchman pulled up lame after legging out a two-out infield single in the bottom of the third, leaving the game after going 1-for-1 with a walk in the contest. He appeared to be grabbing at his left leg, but an exact diagnosis will likely come before the end of Monday's contest. In the meantime, Patrick Wisdom replaced Tauchman in the Cubs' lineup at designated hitter.