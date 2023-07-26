Mastrobuoni will start at third base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Mastrobuoni looked at risk of losing out on playing time when Dansby Swanson returned from the 10-day injured list Saturday, but it's instead been Trey Mancini who has moved into a bench role. With Christopher Morel making his last three starts as the Cubs' designated hitter, Mastrobuoni has been able to settle as the team's primary third baseman. He should continue to make regular starts against right-handed pitching, though Mastrobuoni could give way to Morel or Patrick Wisdom at third base when the Cubs oppose southpaws.