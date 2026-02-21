Ballesteros (personal) is expected to report to spring camp Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

After working through visa issues that have delayed his entry into the United States, Ballesteros will finally be able to begin preparing for the regular season. The 22-year-old's poor defense will likely keep him from starting behind the plate with the Cubs, but after slashing .298/.394/.474 across 66 regular-season plate appearances last year, he could earn a job as Chicago's primary DH.