Cubs' Moises Ballesteros: Making first start at catcher
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ballesteros will start at catcher and bat sixth in Monday's game versus the Padres.
It's the first start and second appearance at catcher this season for Ballesteros, who is slashing .397/.446/.690 with four home runs as the Cubs' primary designated hitter. Most of Ballesteros' playing time is likely to continue to come at DH, but it would be a major boost to his fantasy prospects if he catches enough to gain eligibility at the position.
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