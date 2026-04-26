Cubs' Moises Ballesteros: Launches fourth home run
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ballesteros went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 12-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Ballesteros continued his strong start to the season, as he's now batting .397 with a 1.136 OPS and four home runs through 24 games. The 22-year-old has emerged as Chicago's top DH option due to his strong offensive production, though the team is still occasionally rotating other players into that spot, particularly when facing left-handed starters.
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