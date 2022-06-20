Velazquez was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Velazquez spent two days on the big-league roster in late May, going 2-for-7 at the plate. He hasn't been particularly good at the Triple-A level this season, hitting .211/.290/.415 in 34 games while striking out 36.2 percent of the time. That suggests he probably isn't ready for a significant role in the majors just yet, but he'll join the roster nonetheless with teams across the league required to go to 13 pitchers and 13 hitters for the rest of the year. Adrian Sampson was optioned in a corresponding move.