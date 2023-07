Burdi (appendectomy) is scheduled to face hitters in live batting practice Tuesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After completing a couple of bullpen sessions last week, Burdi will enter the next phase of his rehab program as he ramps back up from the emergency appendectomy he underwent May 24. If all goes well Tuesday, Burdi could be cleared to head out on an extended minor-league rehab assignment as soon as this weekend.