Burdi cleared waivers Wednesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Worcester, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox designated Burdi for assignment Monday to make room for Jovani Moran, but the former will officially stick in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Burdi owns an impressive 1.88 ERA and 1.08 WHIP through 24 innings in the minors and has thrown 5.1 shutout innings in the big leagues this season.