Caissie went 0-for-4 during Thursday's 2-1 loss to Toronto.

Caissie is one of the Cubs' top prospects, and he made his big-league debut Thursday, batting fifth and playing DH. The 23-year-old had an opportunity to spark a comeback, leading off the top of the ninth inning. However, he struck out on three pitches -- all swings and misses. Caissie doesn't have a clear path to an everyday role. Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker fill the outfield most nights while Willi Castro fills in on occasion, and Seiya Suzuki has dominated the DH work.