Caissie is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Since getting called up from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday and going 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his MLB debut later that day, Caissie has yet to re-enter the Cubs' starting nine. With the Cubs expected to proceed with some combination of Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ and Kyle Tucker in the outfield and at the designated-hitter spot more often than not while all four players are healthy, Caissie could be in store for sporadic playing time.