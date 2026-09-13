Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Pirates.

Ramirez scored two runs for the second straight game and also tallied his first multi-hit performance of the month. The rookie infielder is batting just .161 through 31 September at-bats, and it seems like he could be starting to hit a wall in what's been a strong debut overall. Ramirez should continue to see regular time at second base in the short term, but the return of shortstop Dansby Swanson (oblique) from the injured list next week will shift Nico Hoerner back to the keystone, which figures to send Ramirez to the bench most days.