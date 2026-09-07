Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Brewers.

Ramirez got Chicago on the board in the fifth inning with his fifth home run of the season. The rookie infielder snapped an 0-for-18 slump over his previous five contests, and he's now batting .263 with a .740 OPS across 65 games. Ramirez continues to see regular time at second base with Dansby Swanson (oblique) on the injured list and Nico Hoerner covering shortstop, though the recent return of Matt Shaw gives the Cubs another option up the middle when needed.