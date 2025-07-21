Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Dealing with bruised knee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crow-Armstrong is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals due to a bruised right knee, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Manager Craig Counsell relayed that Crow-Armstrong sustained the injury during a slide in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Red Sox. While the first-time All-Star is getting the night off in the series opener, Counsell expressed hope that Crow-Armstrong will return to the lineup Tuesday, per Ryan Herrera of MLB.com. Seiya Suzuki will pick up a start in center field Monday in place of Crow-Armstrong.
