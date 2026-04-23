Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Given first day off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crow-Armstrong is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Phillies.
It's the first day off this season for Crow-Armstrong, who has reached base six times in the first three games of the series. With PCA receiving a breather, the Cubs will roll with Matt Shaw in center field as they try to complete a sweep.
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