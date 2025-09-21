Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Getting breather
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crow-Armstrong is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Crow-Armstrong will get the day off Sunday after making 12 consecutive starts. He went 7-for-45 (.156) with two doubles, a home run and three stolen bases during that stretch. Kevin Alcantara will patrol center field and bat ninth.
More News
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Notches homer and steal in win•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Shows off speed Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Back in lineup at DH•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Could return Monday•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: On bench Sunday•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Exits with bruised knee•