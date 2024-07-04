Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and one stolen base in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Phillies.

This was his first multi-hit game since June 22. Crow-Armstrong has displayed good baserunning this year, swiping 16 bags without getting caught, but his chances have been limited. He's batting just .199 with a .247 on-base percentage, and he's added one home run, 15 RBI and eight runs scored over 150 plate appearances. He continues to patrol center field against opposing right-handed pitchers, and his playing time should remain steady through the All-Star break.