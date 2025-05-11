Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Mets.
The Chicago center fielder tied the game at 1-1 when he slugged a 376-foot homer to right off starter Griffin Canning. Crow-Armstrong took only 41 games and 171 plate appearances to match his 2024 home run total, which required 123 games and 410 plate appearances. The 23-year-old batted leadoff for the second consecutive game as Ian Happ (oblique) nurses his way back to health. Crow-Armstrong is now slashing .264/.304/.535 with 31 runs scored and 28 RBI while going 13-for-16 on steal attempts.
