Pressly said at his introductory press conference with the Cubs on Wednesday that he was told by the team he would close some games this season, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Pressly went on to compliment incumbent closer Porter Hodge and added that he planned to go into spring training competing for the ninth-inning gig. While Hodge fared well as the Cubs' closer down the stretch of the 2024 season, Pressly should enter 2025 as the clear favorite for the role. The 36-year-old has regressed over the last two seasons but still been plenty effective, holding a 3.54 ERA and 132:34 K:BB over 122 regular-season frames.