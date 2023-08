Greene will be called up to the Cubs on Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Greene has been working as a starter for Triple-A Iowa since the Cubs signed him to a minor-league contract in late June. He's flourished in that role, working to a 2.16 ERA with 20 strikeouts in five starts covering 20.1 innings. The 34-year-old right-hander could operate as a multi-inning relief option for Chicago or even get some rotation turns. He hasn't started a major-game since 2016.