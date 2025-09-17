Castro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Castro had started in right field in each of the three games, but he'll hit the bench while Seiya Suzuki (illness) returns to the starting nine after missing each of the last five contests. Though the Cubs have an opening in right field while Kyle Tucker (calf) remains on the injured list, manager Craig Counsell could turn to Suzuki to fill the void in order to open up the designated-hitter spot for Moises Ballesteros, who has gone 7-for-18 with a home run, a triple and three walks. Ballesteros will be included in the lineup Wednesday and could be prioritized over Castro while the former is swinging the hotter bat of the two.