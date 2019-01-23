Borenstein signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Wednesday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 28-year-old outfielder has yet to reach the big leagues. He's stalled out at Triple-A despite solid numbers at that level, as he's hit .260/.337/.476 there in parts of five seasons. A 29.8 percent strikeout rate at the highest level of the minors casts doubt on his ability to produce at the next level, however.

