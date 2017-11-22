Borenstein agreed to a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training with the Mets on Wednesday.

Borenstein spent the entirety of the 2017 season with Triple-A Reno in Arizona's system, hitting .279/.351/.573 with 24 home runs and 91 RBI. The 27-year-old will have a chance to make the Mets' roster out of the gate, but will likely begin the year in Las Vegas while providing outfield depth for the organization.

