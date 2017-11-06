Runzler cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old southpaw decided to refuse his outright assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis, making him eligible to sign anywhere he pleases. Runzler made his first major-league appearance since 2012 last season, compiling a 4.50 ERA and 4:2 K:BB across four innings with the Pirates. At this point in his career, Runzler doesn't figure to serve as anything more than organizational depth.