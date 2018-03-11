The Rays released Runzler on Sunday.

Runzler delivered scoreless outings in four of his five Grapefruit League appearances with the Rays, but with an Opening Day bullpen spot not in the offing, the left-hander likely requested to be let go. The 32-year-old, who split his 2017 campaign between the Pirates and their Triple-A affiliate at Indianapolis, will look to find work elsewhere with a team in need of a lefty reliever.