David Aardsma: Will retire, join Blue Jays in player development role
Aardsma accepted a position as the Blue Jays' coordinator of player development, effectively ending his playing career, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Aardsma, who hasn't appeared in the majors since 2015, is set to hang up his cleats after a 14-year professional career. The 36-year-old played for eight different organizations during his major-league career -- compiling a 4.27 ERA across nine seasons -- though his most memorable years came with the Mariners in 2009 and 2010, a two-year stretch during which he posted a 2.90 ERA, 129:59 K:BB and 69 saves across 121 innings of work.
