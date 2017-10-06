David Goforth: Elects free agency
Goforth will become a free agent at the end of the 2017 season.
Goforth only appeared in 31 games for the Brewers after joining the organization in 2011, including just one relief outing this year. He spent a majority of the 2017 season with Triple-A Colorado Springs and fared pretty well, posting a 3.98 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in a hitter's park. The 29-year-old is unlikely to become a consistent presence in any major-league bullpen but should have the chance to make a club's roster come spring training.
More News
-
Nationals' David Goforth: Comes to terms with Nationals•
-
Brewers' David Goforth: DFA'd by Brewers•
-
Brewers' David Goforth: Joining major-league club•
-
Brewers' David Goforth: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' David Goforth: Designated for assignment•
-
Brewers' David Goforth: Optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...