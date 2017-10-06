Goforth will become a free agent at the end of the 2017 season.

Goforth only appeared in 31 games for the Brewers after joining the organization in 2011, including just one relief outing this year. He spent a majority of the 2017 season with Triple-A Colorado Springs and fared pretty well, posting a 3.98 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in a hitter's park. The 29-year-old is unlikely to become a consistent presence in any major-league bullpen but should have the chance to make a club's roster come spring training.