Vukovich is slashing .263/.333/.485 with 24 home runs, 20 steals on 29 attempts and a 28.4 percent strikeout rate in 115 games for Double-A Amarillo.

There is some important context needed with Vukovich's season line, as he had a .977 OPS in the very hitter-friendly home park in Amarillo and had a .681 OPS on the road. His 31.2 percent hard-hit rate is a strong mark, and Vukovich has always had a chance for above-average game power. He's made 60 starts in center field, 24 starts in left field, 15 starts at third base and a handful of starts at first base, right field and designated hitter.