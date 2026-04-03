Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Back from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Del Castillo (calf) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
The 26-year-old opened the season on the injured list due to a calf strain, but he's good to go after a two-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno. Del Castillo seemed to have a decent path to playing time when Pavin Smith (elbow) landed on the IL, but Jose Fernandez made a huge impact in his MLB debut this week and is likely to get his fair amount of chances in the short term.
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