Del Castillo (calf) has begun hitting in the cages and catching bullpen sessions, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Del Castillo has been sidelined since mid-February, at which point he estimated a month of recovery time. He's not running yet, but the resumption of baseball activities indicates Del Castillo could be available for Opening Day.

