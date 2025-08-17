Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Blasts second homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Del Castillo went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Saturday's loss to Colorado.
Del Castillo made the most of his opportunity at elevation Saturday, collecting a pair of extra-base hits and notching his second three-RBI performance of the season. The catcher remains more of a depth option than a regular for Arizona, appearing in just 20 games this year, but is currently with the big-league club while Gabriel Moreno (finger) is sidelined and several other bench players are on the shelf.
