Del Castillo went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Saturday's loss to Colorado.

Del Castillo made the most of his opportunity at elevation Saturday, collecting a pair of extra-base hits and notching his second three-RBI performance of the season. The catcher remains more of a depth option than a regular for Arizona, appearing in just 20 games this year, but is currently with the big-league club while Gabriel Moreno (finger) is sidelined and several other bench players are on the shelf.