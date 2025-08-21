Del Castillo entered as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-1 with an RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over Cleveland.

Del Castillo came up in the bottom of the 10th inning and walked off the Guardians. He's had a few bright moments, like Wednesday's, during his current stint in the big leagues but not as many as in a late-season call-up in 2024. Del Castillo was called up to the Diamondbacks following the All-Star break as a replacement for the then-injured Pavin Smith, who has since returned. Now, with catcher Gabriel Moreno (finger) poised to return ahead of this weekend's series against the Reds, Del Castillo's roster spot could be in jeopardy.