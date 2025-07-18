Del Castillo had a locker set up for him in Arizona's clubhouse Thursday, signaling a potential call-up, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

No official roster move has been made, but it looks like Del Castillo will join the Diamondbacks as soon as Friday. This will be his second stint in the majors after he debuted last season and posted a slash line of .313/.368/.525 over 25 games. The catcher, who has dealt with back and shoulder injuries this season, has a .945 OPS with four home runs and 19 RBI over 14 games for Triple-A Reno. Del Castillo is expected to serve as the designated hitter against right-handers while Pavin Smith (oblique) is on the mend.