Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Losing out on playing time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Del Castillo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
The left-handed-hitting Del Castillo will hit the bench for the fourth time in five games, with two of his absences coming against lefties and two coming against righties. He had been serving as the Diamondbacks' primary designated hitter against right-handed pitching, but manager Torey Lovullo may prefer to use a committee of players at DH moving forward while Del Castillo has struck out at a 34.8 percent clip since the beginning of August.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Delivers winning run•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: On bench against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Idle Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Blasts second homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Swats first homer of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Idle again Tuesday•