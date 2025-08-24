Del Castillo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

The left-handed-hitting Del Castillo will hit the bench for the fourth time in five games, with two of his absences coming against lefties and two coming against righties. He had been serving as the Diamondbacks' primary designated hitter against right-handed pitching, but manager Torey Lovullo may prefer to use a committee of players at DH moving forward while Del Castillo has struck out at a 34.8 percent clip since the beginning of August.