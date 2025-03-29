Del Castillo (undisclosed) was placed on Triple-A Reno's 7-day injured list Saturday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

It's unclear what injury Del Castillo is working through, but his placement on the 7-day IL means he'll be out of action until at least April 5. Del Castillo was unable to crack the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster after losing to Jose Herrera for backup duties behind Gabriel Moreno during spring training.