The Diamondbacks reinstated Thomas (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Thomas suffered a left hamstring strain during the fourth game of the season, and multiple setbacks have contributed to his three-month absence. Now, after playing in 10 rehab games between the Arizona Complex League and Triple-A, the 24-year-old outfielder has been cleared to return to the big-league roster. It's possible the D-backs have him sit occasionally as he gets used to facing MLB pitchers again, but he'll almost certainly reclaim his role as Arizona's primary center fielder. Blaze Alexander was optioned to Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.