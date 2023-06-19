Thomas was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Thomas ditched his leg kick after being sent down to Reno a month ago and batted .348/.409/.518 with three home runs and two stolen bases over 26 games to earn another shot in the majors. Granted, it's a very favorable environment he was hitting in, but it will be interesting to see whether Thomas can carry over the adjustments at the major-league level. He could push Pavin Smith for playing time.