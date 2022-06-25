Thomas went 0-for-4 as the second batter in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Tigers.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo recently moved Thomas up in the order while Ketel Marte dealt with a hamstring injury, but it was unclear if the move would be a permanent one. In the two games Marte has played since the injury, Thomas was moved back down the order against a lefty and batted second against a righty.