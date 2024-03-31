Thomas exited Sunday's series finale with the Rockies due to left hamstring tightness, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Thomas was forced out of the contest in the third inning with what is now understood to be a hamstring injury. The outfielder will likely be considered day-to-day for the time being with the Diamondbacks starting a four game series with the Yankees on Monday.
