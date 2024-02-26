Thomas was held out of the lineup for Monday's Cactus League game against the Athletics due to wrist soreness, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Thomas tracked balls during live batting practice instead. Manager Torey Lovullo said he's not worried about the injury, adding that Thomas could have played Monday, if needed. The young outfielder should be back in the lineup later this week.
