Thomas (undisclosed) was removed from Sunday's contest against the Rockies in the fourth inning, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
Thomas was replaced in the outfield by Jake McCarthy following the bottom of the third inning and McCarthy will bat seventh for Arizona for the remainder of the contest. It's unclear what is ailing Thomas and more information on his status will likely be provided following the conclusion of Sunday's matchup.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Breaks open Friday's win•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: In lineup against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Retooled swing over offseason•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Makes spring debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Takes at-bats Monday•